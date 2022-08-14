https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/774740/one-more-migrant-labourer-killed-by-terrorists-kashmir.jpg IBTimes IN

Ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day, security was tightened across Kashmir on Sunday to prevent terrorists from disrupting official functions.

The main Independence Day flag hoisting and parade will be presided over by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha who will attend the main function at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar city.

Drones, sniffer dogs and hi-tech electronic surveillance gadgetry will augment the human security provided by the local police and the paramilitary forces who have been deployed in strength at and around the venue of the main function.

Policemen in civvies have been deployed to keep vigil around the parade venue and also at other sensitive locations and security installations.

Heavy security in Kashmir

Sharpshooters have been positioned on the top of all high-rise structures around the parade venue.

Senior police officers associated with the arrangements said aerial surveillance by drones is in place around the parade venue and in most other areas of Srinagar city.

"Security at all other district headquarters has been tightened to secure the venues of main Independence Day functions there", said senior police officers supervising these arrangements.

Random checking of vehicles and frisking of commuters and pedestrians has been started to ensure that the militants are prevented from any misadventure during the Independence Day celebrations.

Smartly turned out contingents of executive police, Jammu and Kashmir armed police, CRPF, Sashastra Seema Bal, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, National Cadet Corps, Civil Defence Department besides students from 14 schools of Srinagar will march-past before the podium during the parade.

(With inputs from IANS)