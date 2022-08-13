'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has turned into a mass movement as people from across the country show enthusiastic efforts to be a part of the historic event. Under the campaign, people are encouraged to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. International Business Times is recognising the gesture with rewards and hosting a first-ever photo contest exclusively for our readers in Kashmir.
What should you do?
To mark the momentous occasion, IBT's Kashmiri readers are encouraged to hoist the flag atop your homes. Then, click an interesting photo of the tricolour and share it with us. The best photographs will win exciting prizes.
In order for your photograph to be selected for the contest, make sure you follow all the steps below:
Step 1: Hoist the Indian flag atop your homes
Step 2: Click a unique photo of the tricolour hoisted within your home premises
Step 3: Share the photo on social media and tag IBTimes. Use Twitter handle: @ibtimes_india / Instagram: @ibtimes_india
Step 4: Follow IBT social media handles on all platforms (Twitter: @ibtimes_india, Instagram: @ibtimes_india, Facebook: @ibtimes.india)
Step 4: Use the hashtag #HarGharTirangaIBT in your entries
Step 5: Fill out the Google Form with accurate information.
Prizes to be won
Winners of the IBT Har Ghar Tiranga in Kashmir photo-contest will be rewarded with exciting prizes. There are cash prizes to be won as well.
The best photograph will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,000/-. The second and third prizes will be Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.
- First prize: Rs 5,000
- Second prize: Rs 2,000
- Third prize: Rs 1,000
There will be other surprise gifts, which will be given to select participants.
Note: The winners of the contest will be announced on August 18, 2022. Details of how the cash prize will be distributed updated shortly.
Who is eligible for IBT's Har Ghar Tiranga in Kashmir photo-contest?
This photo-contest is exclusively available for our readers based in Kashmir. The flag must be hoisted at an address in Kashmir only. The participant must be 18 years or older.
Terms and conditions
i) Each participant can submit only one entry
ii) Participant warrants that the entries as submitted are original works, and in no manner infringe on any third party's intellectual or privacy rights. Participant keeps the Organizer fully indemnified against any third-party action or claim arising out of infringement of any such third party intellectual or privacy rights.
iii) By submission of entry, Participant gives complete right to the Organizer through out the World to use the Participant's work in any manner as deemed fit by the Organizer. By submission of entry(s), the Participant hereby waives all rights in the Works as submitted.
iv) The Organizer reserves its right to select the Winner/s as per internal selection process. Such declaration of Winner by the Organizer shall be final and the Participant hereby waives all rights to object or question such decision of the Organizer.
v) The Organizer reserves its right to disqualify any entry if it's not deemed suitable for the contest.
vi) Organizer shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time, to change or modify these terms and conditions, such change shall be effective immediately upon posting to this webpage.
vii) The Organizer reserves the right to cancel or amend the Contest and these terms and conditions without notice.
viii) Any personal data of the Participants will be used in accordance with the Organizer's Privacy Policy and at all times in accordance with the applicable Data Privacy Laws.