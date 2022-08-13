'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has turned into a mass movement as people from across the country show enthusiastic efforts to be a part of the historic event. Under the campaign, people are encouraged to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. International Business Times is recognising the gesture with rewards and hosting a first-ever photo contest exclusively for our readers in Kashmir.

What should you do?

To mark the momentous occasion, IBT's Kashmiri readers are encouraged to hoist the flag atop your homes. Then, click an interesting photo of the tricolour and share it with us. The best photographs will win exciting prizes.

In order for your photograph to be selected for the contest, make sure you follow all the steps below:

Step 1: Hoist the Indian flag atop your homes

Step 2: Click a unique photo of the tricolour hoisted within your home premises

Step 3: Share the photo on social media and tag IBTimes. Use Twitter handle: @ibtimes_india / Instagram: @ibtimes_india

Step 4: Follow IBT social media handles on all platforms (Twitter: @ibtimes_india, Instagram: @ibtimes_india, Facebook: @ibtimes.india)

Step 4: Use the hashtag #HarGharTirangaIBT in your entries

Step 5: Fill out the Google Form with accurate information.

Prizes to be won

Winners of the IBT Har Ghar Tiranga in Kashmir photo-contest will be rewarded with exciting prizes. There are cash prizes to be won as well.

The best photograph will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,000/-. The second and third prizes will be Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

First prize: Rs 5,000 Second prize: Rs 2,000 Third prize: Rs 1,000

There will be other surprise gifts, which will be given to select participants.

Note: The winners of the contest will be announced on August 18, 2022. Details of how the cash prize will be distributed updated shortly.

Who is eligible for IBT's Har Ghar Tiranga in Kashmir photo-contest?

This photo-contest is exclusively available for our readers based in Kashmir. The flag must be hoisted at an address in Kashmir only. The participant must be 18 years or older.

Terms and conditions