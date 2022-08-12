While Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off the Tiranga rally at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is submerged in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the historic three-day campaign.

Like other parts of the country, residents of Jammu and Kashmir are also going to hoist the national flags on their houses, shops, and other establishments from August 13 to August 15 as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

"Tiranga Utsav is a celebration of the ideals and aspirations of the country. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the Tricolour on their homes from 13th to 15th August" said the Lt Governor.

Hundreds of Shikaras under, carrying the Tricolour rowed together in the Dal Lake instilling the spirit of nationalism and peace, as part of the celebrations commemorating the 75 years of Independence. The rally commenced with the Police Pipe Band playing the National Anthem.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign going in full swing

The preparations for hoisting the Tricolour across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir are going on in full swing with great enthusiasm and fervour shown by common citizens.

As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative of the government celebrating 75 years of Independence, various activities are being conducted by different departments and schools in every district of J&K.

Painting, national anthem singing, essay competitions, quiz programmes, debates, and seminars are being held in various degree colleges, and schools besides, Tiranga rallies and flag hoisting on buildings as well as homes are also being held across the districts.

Rural areas across J&K present a festive look

In a major departure from the past when the Tricolour was only hoisted at district and tehsil headquarters, this year it has become a movement in J&K with remote areas participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign enthusiastically and presenting a festive look.

From Kathua to Kupwara, people of J&K, particularly children are organizing rallies, waving Tiranga, and enthusiastically waiting for the"Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it on their housetops from 13 to 15th August.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

The enthusiasm to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" is witnessed across the remote areas of J&K. Recently, in remote Kralpora, Machil area of Kupwara, students were joined by locals in carrying out a Tiranga rally.

Over-whelming response to national anthem singing contest

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has launched the national anthem singing competition -2022 for which entries were made open online between first to 7th, August 2022.

Under this competition, the government had called upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to take part in the national anthem singing competition by submitting their entries through a Google link.

Around 9000 online entries were received, with around fifty thousand people participating in the competition.

After a superb response to the first round, especially from South Kashmir districts for which the result will be declared by 15th August, the Government has announced the second round of the national anthem singing competition 2022 from 9th to 15th August.