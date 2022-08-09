Ahead of the 75th Independence Day of the country, hectic campaigns have been launched by two arch-political rivals-BJP and Congress, in the Union Territory of J&K.

To counter BJP's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday kick-started the massive Tiranga Yatra across the Union Territory to hijack the Saffron party's agenda.

In Kashmir Valley, the Yatra was started by incumbent J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir while in the Jammu region workers under the leadership of the party's working president Raman Bhalla took out a massive procession from the Bhour-Camp area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

"On August 15, 2022, when India completes the 75th year of its Independence, Indian National Congress deemed it imperative to celebrate the immense sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their families and successors", Bhalla said.

"Congress has made a huge contribution to attaining independence and provided constitutional governance for 60 years. "Nehru, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and such other leaders have worked hard for the country. People are tired of the rule of the current government," he said.

In Kashmir, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that August 9 refreshes the memory of the "Quit India" movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi who led the Nation in its struggle to achieve freedom from the savagery of foreign rule to bring back the lost dignity and honour of the oppressed people.

BJP trying to create a fake narrative by distorting history

Congress leaders said that BJP is trying to distort history by building a fake narrative, the reality is that Modi Government at the Centre could not achieve anything except paperwork and "Jumla Bazi" on account of the development, employment, etc.

Congress president demanded the restoration of democracy and full statehood to J&K saying that the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories (UTs) by the BJP Government just to fulfill their political agenda.

"Reorganization of the erstwhile state has given birth to disillusionment and mistrust leading to a chaotic situation and huge losses caused to people on all fronts", he said.

"You cannot distort the history or hide the sacrifices given by the freedom fighters and Congress party for the nation, you can no longer mislead people about the achievements of Congress Party", he said.

Congress responsible for the division of the country: BJP

To counter Congress's campaign, BJP said that country's oldest political party's policy fiascos and wrong moves destroyed and divided the nation.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that to undo the damage caused to the country since 1947 there is only one option before the people of the country to make the nation "Congress Mukt".

"The only aim of Congress party is to sustain dynastic politics and be in power without thinking for a while the price the country is paying for this useless obsession", he said.

Talking about the contentious Article 370, Kavinder said that it was designed and implemented by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in connivance with NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah without giving a thought to its implications on the nationalist people of the country, especially those living in the erstwhile state of J&K.