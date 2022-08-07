From Kathua to Kupwara, residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly students are organizing rallies, waving the national tricolour, and enthusiastically waiting to join "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

The campaign is being celebrated under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence from 13th to 15th August.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.

J&K administration encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag

To mark this momentous occasion, the J&K Administration is encouraging citizens to hoist the flag in their homes from 13th to 15th August 2022 the citizens can also 'Pin a Flag' virtually at https://harghartiranga.com, along with posting a 'Selfie with Flag' on the site.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes and using the tricolour as a display picture of their social media accounts, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence day.

J&K launches national anthem singing competition

The J&K Government has also launched the national anthem singing competition 2022 for which anyone above the age of 13 can register up to 7th August 2022 on the portal.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recently chaired a meeting of senior officials to review the preparations for "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign in J&K UT. He instructed the officers to the identification of the families and houses of freedom fighters where Police bands will play tunes, besides organizing one week of Prabhat Pheri programs involving students, NCC cadets, and NSS volunteers celebrating the memory of heroes of our freedom struggle.

National flag is to be hoisted at all police stations

Home Department would ensure Tricolour is hoisted at all the offices of its different wings including all Police Stations besides Swachhata Abhiyan shall be organized at all the panchayats as well as urban areas,

The government has made all arrangements at the district, municipal corporations, Panchayat level for public participation in "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Students in a school of district Poonch showcasing their love for Country and respect for Tiranga by singing patriotic song and posing in a creative way. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav@HMOIndia @OfficeOfLGJandK@diprjk pic.twitter.com/I77aDRaYzM — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) August 6, 2022

Directorate of School Education Jammu organized a Mega Parent Teacher Meet (PTM) in all the Government Schools of Jammu Division on the theme 'Har Ghar Tiranga' as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage parents and students to hoist the National Flag of India at their homes during Independence Day Celebration week from 13th-15th August 2022. More than 1 lakh students and parents were sensitized in the mega meetings.