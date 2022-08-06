Senior government officers of the Jammu and Kashmir government can not skip the Independence Day functions as the authorities have issued a circular to ensure the presence of all officers in these events.

On Friday, General Administration Department (GAD) issued a circular in which government officers were directed to attend the Independence Day function in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu respectively. It is clearly mentioned in the circular that government employees are duty-bound to participate in the Independence Day function.

"Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on August 15 every year. All government employees are duty-bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our nation," reads a circular issued by Principal Secretary to Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

In the circular, all the officers above the rank of Under Secretaries stationed at Srinagar or Jammu were enjoined to attend the main function of the Independence Day at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar or Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu respectively, as part of their official duty.

"Any absence shall be only permissible with the prior permission of their immediate superior," it reads.

All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, and Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings have also been directed to ensure that all officers working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar or Jammu, attend the function at their respective places.

Main Independence Day functions will be at Jammu and Srinagar respectively.

Like previous years, Independence Day functions will be held at the headquarters of all the 20 districts two main functions will be held at the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

As the capital is in Srinagar during the summer Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

This year government is expecting an attendance of 15,000 people at the Bakshi Stadium. In Jammu province, the main function will be held at Moulana Azad Stadium. Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor is likely to unfurl the national flag in Jammu.

ADGP reviews security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

While reviewing security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh highlighted the latest trends in terror activities. He asked all agencies to work towards mitigating the threat.

He stressed anti-drone measures, a border deployment grid, and the launching of offensive operations in Rajouri and Kishtwar, besides preventive measures in other districts.

He further emphasized joint nakas at vulnerable locations and inter-district boundaries to check the movement of anti-national elements.