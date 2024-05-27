Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran was seen breaking down after Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 trophy. Not only did SRH lose but did so by setting the lowest score bar of 113 in 18.3 overs. Shah Rukh Khan's KKR smoothly defeated SRH and Kavya seemed shattered by the loss. The owner failed to control her tears.

Kavya breaks down

When KKR started celebrating, Maran turned her back towards the cameras. She was wiping her tears as people around her started consoling her. She clapped and tried to smile for the spirit of sportsmanship but couldn't get a hold on her emotions. Social media, too, found it hard to see the SRH owner breaking down.

Internet sympathizes

"There is always a win after a fall," wrote a user. "Sorry Kavya Ma'am But This Was About Silencing Pat Cummins Again," wrote another user. "I feel bad for her," one more user wrote. "She deserves a Cup," a social media user commented.

"She stood by the Team don't cry #KavyaMaran better luck next time," another social media user opined. "My heart broke when Kavya cried," a comment read. "Made me cry... I can't forgive from my heart. Congrats KKR," another comment read. "Comfort yourself in the fact that your team played well overall," a person opined.

Celebs congratulate KKR

Bollywood celebs also took to social media and congratulated KKR on its terrific performance and final win at the IPL. "Congrats on a glorious campaign. A true team effort," Ranveer Singh wrote. "Congratulations to the champions," Kartik Aaryan wrote. "Bhai ka victory! @iplt20 ka trophy mil gaya. Badhai ho. Love you bhai (Brother's victory! IPL trophy is his. Congratulations and love to my brother)!" Karan Johar wrote.

Preity Zinta also took to social media and shared, "Congratulations for such an incredible win and your third IPL title @KKRiders @iamsrk @iam_juhi Hard Luck @SunRisers. You guys were great throughout the tournament. #IPlfinal2024 #tataIpl2024."