Shah Rukh Khan was on cloud nine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 finals. This was KKR's third victory in the history of IPL. Mentored by Gautam Gambhir, who was once their skipper, KKR beat SRH by a massive 8 wickets. Shah Rukh Khan took the victory lap along with his family to celebrate the proud moment.

SRK's emotional hug and kiss

SRK was seen lifting Gautam Gambhir in happiness and even planting a kiss on his forehead. SRK and Gauri, who never get mushy in public, also gave us a rare public display of affection. King Khan kissed lady Khan and gave her a warm, tight hug. Another video doing the rounds shows an emotional Suhana Khan asking Shah Rukh Khan if he is happy.

The Khan family

This is followed by all three kids—Suhana, AbRam and Aryan giving the Badshah of Bollywood an affectionate hug. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen chanting 'CSK' (Chennai Super Kings) along with the fans at the Chepauk stadium. SRK took a victory lap in the joyous and celebratory mood of the stadium.

While everyone was chanting KKR, there was a section that could be heard chanting CSK. However, King Khan, being the King that he is, joined the group and started chanting 'CSK' along with them. KKR won in just 10.3 overs and Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten knock of 54 off 26 balls helped them easily achieve the feat.

Shah Rukh Khan chanting "CSK, CSK, CSK" with the fans at Chepauk after the final. ? [AKDFA Official Instagram]



- This is beautiful gesture by SRK.pic.twitter.com/EBxfLaWeff — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2024

Andre Russell was also seen getting emotional after the team's win. Andre, who has not been able to give his best in the last few years in the IPL, had said in a pre-match interview that he was at his best mentally more than physically.