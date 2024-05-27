It was an emotional moment not just for the players but even King Khan's family as Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL 2024 winning trophy. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently got discharged from hospital after suffering a heat-stroke, was seen witnessing the match with his entire family. Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan were seen sitting close to SRK and watching the match with excitement.

The emotional moment

Apart from the Khan family, Juhi Chawla was seen with her husband Jay Mehta and daughter. Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor were also seen cheering for KKR. As KKR beat SRH, an emotional video of Suhana asking Shah Rukh Khan if he is happy has taken over the internet. Suhana is seen getting teary-eyed as she asks SRK if he is happy.

While the two share a warm hug, AbRam is seen jumping in to join the hug followed by Aryan. The emotional moment has left social media overwhelmed. Shah Rukh Khan was later seen striking his iconic pose, lifting the trophy with wife Gauri Khan.

Social media melts

"As a father , he won this life," wrote a user. "Daughters are extremely mindful of their parents health," another user commented. "the way Abraham came and hugged his father," a social media user wrote. "Shahrukh just saw his life being worth everything in these 10 seconds," another social media user commented. "This is his real wealth," a person opined.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the win with the team, Another picture showed SRK hugging and kissing Gauri Khan, in a rare public display of affection. The day turned out to be a day of double celebration for the Khan family as AbRam turned 11. Suhana Khan took to social media, shared a picture of her baby brother and wrote, "Good day to be the birthday boy."