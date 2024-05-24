Shah Rukh Khan is back to the bay. After the recent episode of heat-stroke which led to SRK being admitted in a hospital in Ahmedabad, the actor has recuperated. Shah Rukh Khan was admitted at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to heat stroke. However, he was discharged the next day following treatment.

SRK was reportedly admitted after witnessing the thrilling match between KKR and SRH that led to KKR reaching the finals. Shah Rukh was seen taking a victory lap of the stadium, meeting the players and cheering with the crowd. A few hours after that the news of him being admitted came to the forefront, Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla rushed to Ahmedabad to meet him.

King Khan hides behind an umbrella

As King Khan got better and came down to Mumbai, he decided to shy away from the media. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen hiding under an umbrella making sure no one gets to see him. However, fans are just happy with the fact that their idol is back hale and hearty. SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani took to social media and wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Manager shares note on his health

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR has reached the finals and is ready to battle it out for clinching the trophy on Sunday. Gautam Gambhir, who is the mentor of KKR this season, spoke highly of SRK as an owner and revealed that he doesn't interfere in the team's decisions.

"But again as you said, SRK is an emotion, I think KKR is an emotion for me as well. That's why I feel that when any relationship starts on trust, that trust then goes a long way. It's the trust between us because I know he will never involve himself in cricketing matters and he knows that any decision I take will be in the best interests of the team and not for anything else," Gautam Gambhir had told Sportskeeda in an interview.