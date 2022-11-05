There is nothing that can come in between a true love story. As they say, what's meant to be will always find its way. And Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma's strong relationship is a testament to that. Despite being blamed for each-other's failures, the trolling, and coming from two entirely different worlds; the two have never let anything come in between them.

Virat Anushka's break-up

One of the leading power couples of the industry, Virat and Anushka battled many hiccups in their relationship, including a brief period when they had called it quits. The couple broke a million hearts, almost a year before their marriage when there rumours of the couple calling it quits. The two had unfollowed each other on social media and couldn't be spotted anywhere together.

As hard and difficult it might have been for them, it wasn't an easy journey for Virushka fans either. Virat had even posted a heartbroken picture of himself. Deleted it and again posted it. The picture made the cracks in their relationship pretty evident.

As per a TOI report, it was back then that Virat tried to go back into the single hood vibe once again at Angad Bedi's birthday bash. Not only did he announce himself as 'single' that night but also burned the dance floor all night.

Virat, Anushka's rock-solid relationship

Thankfully, the heartbreak didn't last for too long as the couple soon got back together. And this time, without wasting any time, the duo tied the knot. As Kohli turns a year older today, we thought we would take you through the couple's journey and how their marriage further strengthens our belief in the institution of marriage.

"It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli," Sharma posted on his birthday.