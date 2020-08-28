Some love stories are just meant to be. And while there was a period when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke our hearts by parting ways, they did have a happy ending in the end. With the news of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli all set to welcome their first baby in January 2021, we couldn't be happier. Ever since the announcement, the whole country has gone into a tizzy and rightly so. However, let's take you back to the time when the duo wanted to part ways, unaware of how they were destined to be together.

The silent acceptance

It was almost a year after the couple had kind-of made their relationship public by being spotted together everywhere. Though the two refrained from confirming their fondness for each-other but it was quite evident when Anushka Sharma came to Karan Johar's chat show; gushed and blushed like a new bride everytime Virat's name would crop up. The world wanted these two powerful people to come together into the marital bliss but something went wrong and the two parted ways.

The break-up

As hard and difficult it might have been for them, it wasn't an easy journey for Virushka fans either. The duo unfollowed each other on social media, Virat posted, deleted only to post a 'heartbroken' picture of himself. However, as per a TOI report, Virat did have a failed attempt at trying to get back to his old days after break-up with Anushka. It was at Angad Bedi's birthday party where he tried to burn the dance floor declaring himself as 'I am single'.

Little did they both know back then and their true love wouldn't let them stay far for too long. After a rough patch of a few months, the couple came back together and soon tied-the-knot. And as this power couple announces pregnancy, life seems to have come full-circle for them.

We wish the two a very happy parenthood ahead!