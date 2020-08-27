Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have announced about the arrival of a new member to their family. Yes, the stars are turning parents soon.

The actress announced the news with a tweet, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021. [sic]" Going by her post, she is into her fourth month of pregnancy and the baby will arrive in January 2021.

The fans and celebrities have started showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Check out select-few messages.

