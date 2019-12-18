Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohd Azharuddin's love affair and marital life was always under the spotlight for two prime reasons. One – Sangeeta had left Salman Khan barely a few days before they were to tie the knot. Second – Sangeeta and Azhar belonged to two most talked about professions in the country.

Love at first sight

It is said that Sangeeta Bijlani was nursing a broken heart after parting ways with Salman Khan when she met Mohd Azharuddin at an ad shoot. While Sangeeta had been told that Azhar is a man of very few words, when they met, something in them triggered and the duo got along like a house on fire.

Talking about his love for Sangeeta, Azharuddin had said at India Today Mind Rocks conclave, "I met Sangeeta Bijlani during an ad shoot in 1985. Yes, it was love at first sight. Nobody talks about this so openly... But I am telling you. Cricket and Bollywood have had a long-standing relationship because of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the relationship will continue I think, kyunki ye to dil ki baat hai. Getting married to an actor or cricketer is a personal choice and when there are two stars in question it becomes easier to deal with all the attention. The understanding becomes easier when cricketers and actors get married."

Azharuddin was already married to Naureen and had two kids - Mohammad Asaduddin and Mohammad Ayazuddin when he started getting close to Sangeeta Bijlani. Azharuddin was sure about spending the rest of his life with Bijlani and broke the news to Naureen, who parted ways after receiving heavy alimony.

Azharuddin - Jwala affair rumours

The couple was happily married when rumours of Azharuddin and Jwala Gutta being spotted together every now and then started surfacing. When Sangeeta and Azhar decided to part ways, it was said that apart from many other things, Jwala was a reason behind it. However, both Jwala and Azhar quashed all the reports and called them baseless.

"I've known Jwala for many years. She's a friend and will always be. These are planted stories and motivated by people, who are against me in the Badminton Association of India. They are so upsetting," said Azhar. "I am disgusted by the reports. I know they are being spread by people from the badminton association because I am not on good terms with them," Jwala had told TOI.

In a 2016 interview with DNA, Sangeeta had revealed that despite the divorce, she and Azhar have been cordial and on talking terms. She said, "It's never happened that I've NOT been in touch with him. So, maybe my relationships are like that. I am in a happy space of my own. I have reached a space where I can be a silent observer to whatever is occurring around me. Maybe I have removed myself from that space, not intentionally, but it is a process, which has occurred over a period of time."