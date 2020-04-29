When Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and gorgeous looking Kareena Kapoor began dating, to everyone's surprise, it was Kareena who had made the first move towards this relationship and proposed to Shahid. The couple dated for good four years until they finally parted ways for reasons best known to them.

Shahid and Kareena are one of those Bollywood couples who went out in open to talk about their relationship and made it public at the very beginning. The two began starring in movies together, one of the same was Fida, the unusual love tale of the three lovers, who took their onscreen vendetta just too far.

It all started on the sets of Fida starring Fardeen Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. Shahid who shared special chemistry with Bebo irked the presence of Fardeen Khan. If you have ever watched 'Fida', you are sure to drool over the steamy hot scenes between Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and that what exactly the reason behind the massive fight between Shahid and Fardeen on the sets.

According to insiders, the two came to blows and it was only after a lot of persuasions, things got back to normal. However, Fardeen and Shahid both denied the scuffle as an overblown media report but you can smell the truth in Khan's love lost to talk about Kapoor.

'Shahid and I don't get along. But it wasn't a big fight'

"Yes, it's true, we aren't the best of friends. Shahid and I don't get along. But it wasn't a big fight. I had heard that he was bitching about me. He is quite immature. He had a few issues and I told him to stop talking about me," drawls Fardeen.

"Kareena and I are strictly friends. By virtue of our spending time together, the degree of trust and comfort is higher. But there is nothing more to it," added Fardeen.

Further, when Shahid made an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan sharing the couch with Esha Deol he was asked about his rift between him and Fardeen to which he replied, "I personally don't have any issues with him. And if he had any issues he could have called up and spoken about it but he chose to talk about it in the print so what else do I say."

Cut to present, Shahid Kapoor is now married to Mira Rajput while Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan. Both are happy in their space while Fardeen Khan is a lost star in the world of glamour.