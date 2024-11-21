Power star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai has shared her struggles regarding their failed marriage during a past interview and it's going viral now on social media. She revealed how their separation impacted her life and why she decided to speak out after years of silence.

Renu Desai explained, "I wanted to share my story to inspire women facing similar challenges. It is important to let them know they are not alone." She disclosed that Pawan Kalyan insisted on a divorce even though she initially resisted the idea.

She also addressed the online abuse she has been enduring particularly from Pawan Kalyan's female fans. Renu questioned, "To those women sending me hate messages, I just want to ask how would you feel if your husband became a father to another child without informing you?"

Renu further mentioned that she had asked Pawan Kalyan to issue a public statement to clarify their divorce and reduce the backlash she faced. She said, "During our divorce, I requested Kalyan garu to make a public announcement but he chose not to."

Renu and Pawan Kalyan were married in the year 2009 and got separated in the year 2012. They have two children together Akira Nandan and Aadya. Pawan Kalyan has since remarried; his current wife is Anna Lezhneva who is a Russian national.

Pawan Kalyan is currently deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and also has many films in the pipeline. He is busy with OG directed by Sujeeth. Also, he will be soon seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.