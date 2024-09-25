During a promotional event for his upcoming film Meiyazhagan in Hyderabad actor Karthi made a comment that has caused controversy. When the event's host playfully asked Karthi "Laddu kavala naina? (Do you want a laddu?)" the actor smiled and responded: "Let's not talk about laddus now. It's a sensitive topic. We don't need it." His remark drew laughter and cheers from the audience.

However Karthi's light-hearted response was seen as an indirect reference to the Tirupati laddu issue which has been a sensitive matter for many devotees.

Following Karthi's comment Pawan Kalyan actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh addressed the issue in a stern message to the film industry. Pawan urged actors to avoid making jokes about such topics especially ones related to religious sentiments.

He expressed concern over how lightly the subject of laddus was treated in public events stating that making fun of such matters could deeply hurt people's feelings.

Pawan Kalyan said: "I am asking the film industry to speak with respect if you're going to discuss these topics. People will not forgive you if you joke about sensitive issues like the Tirupati laddu. Be mindful of what you say especially regarding matters that affect Sanatana Dharma. You must think carefully before speaking on such topics."

After Pawan Kalyan's remarks Karthi quickly issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter). He explained that his comment was not intended to offend anyone and called it a misunderstanding. Karthi tweeted "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respect I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara I always hold our traditions dear."

Karthi is preparing for the release of Meiyazhagan and his upcoming film Sardar 2 while Pawan Kalyan continues filming Hari Hara Veera Mallu and has other projects like They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh lined up.