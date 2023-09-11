In a spectacular event in Hyderabad, popular Tamil actor Karthi made waves as he graced the WWE Superstars Spectacle. Dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble, the actor looked dashing as he mingled with the wrestling giants. But the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly his rendezvous with none other than the legendary WWE superstar, John Cena.

Karthi didn't miss a beat in capturing this epic moment, sharing a snapshot of his meeting with John Cena on Twitter. The duo struck a pose together, holding hands, with John donning a white T-shirt and a stylish black cap, while Karthi sported a black T-shirt and a matching WWE jersey. The pictures of their encounter quickly went viral on the internet.

Karthi, who serves as the brand ambassador for WWE South, also had the privilege of working alongside John Cena and other WWE superstars in an advertisement shoot. In his heartfelt tweet, he expressed his gratitude, writing, "A great pleasure meeting you @JohnCena. Thank you for being so kind and warm. It's wonderful how you could make everyone feel special in those few minutes. Hustle Loyalty Respect - felt all of that #WWESuperstarSpectacle Hyderabad."

The WWE Superstars Spectacle event in Hyderabad saw wrestling icons taking the stage in India after a 17-year hiatus. This electrifying event set social media abuzz as fans eagerly anticipated their favorite wrestling stars' performances.

In addition to his WWE rendezvous, Karthi has exciting projects lined up in his film career. His next Tamil film titled "Japan" directed by Rajamurugan is slated for release on Diwali 2023. In this film, Karthi will be taking on a dual role, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. The movie boasts music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Ravi Varman, and editing by Philomin Raj.

Furthermore, Karthi has embarked on the journey of "Sardar 2," the sequel to his blockbuster film "Sardar" with director Mithran. Notably, Yuvan Shankar Raja is expected to take up the musical reins for the second installment, succeeding GV Prakash, who composed the music for the original "Sardar."

As Karthi continues to make waves in both the film and entertainment world, his fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, ensuring he remains in the spotlight for years to come.