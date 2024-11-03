Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party launches 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade' to protect Sanatana Dharma

Janasena Party (JSP) Chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced the 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade,' a dedicated wing within his party aimed at protecting Sanatana Dharma.

"I respect all religions, but I stand firm on my faith. Those who criticise Sanatana Dharma on social media or speak disrespectfully about it will have to face the consequences. Thus, I am establishing a dedicated wing within our party named the 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade' for the protection of Sanatana Dharma," Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday in his address.

The announcement came as Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the 'Deepam-2' free cooking gas cylinder scheme in Jagannadhapuram village.

"We are implementing our promises to provide superior welfare compared to the previous government. Through the Deepam-2 scheme, we are distributing three gas cylinders each year to 1,08,39,286 eligible beneficiaries in the state, for Rs 2,684 crore per year. Over five years, this amounts to Rs 13,425 crore dedicated to welfare," the JSP Chief said.

He emphasised that the coalition government prioritises the safety of girls and women.

He assured strict action against anyone who makes threats of assault or harassment against women.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised YSRCP leaders, saying, "Despite receiving only 11 seats,

YSRCP members and supporters have not reformed. It has only been a few months since our government took charge, yet they are already acting as though something catastrophic has occurred, speaking freely on social media. From now on, those who spread falsehoods about the government will not be tolerated."

He also noted that YSRCP leaders, even after a significant defeat, continue to disrespect women on social media.

"Any form of abuse toward women will not be ignored, and we are monitoring the social media activities of those engaging in this behaviour. From now on, anyone who speaks abusively about women will face stringent action," he warned.

The JSP Chief spoke about his long-standing connection to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in IS Jaganathapuram, which he visited during a difficult period in 2009.

Recognising its power and sanctity, he pledged to work for the temple's comprehensive development.

He noted that officials had informed him about a proposed budget of Rs 2.5 crore for the temple's construction and Rs 2 crore for a protective wall.

He called for an inquiry into previous unauthorised excavations near the temple and warned of strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from IANS)