New twist in YSRCP MLC's relationship with social media influencer

In a new twist to the case involving YSR Congress Party MLC Duvvada Srinivas, a woman, with whom he was allegedly maintaining a relationship, on Sunday met with an accident in Srikakulam district.

Divvala Madhuri, a dancer and social media influencer, suffered minor injuries when the car which she was driving rammed into a parked truck near Lakshmipuram toll gate in Palasa mandal. Local residents, with the help of police, shifted her to a hospital.

It was not clear if Madhuri attempted suicide or it was an accident. Madhuri refused to undergo treatment. She told media persons at the hospital that she was upset over being trolled for the last three days.

She demanded that the MLC's wife Vani be arrested and strong legal action be taken against her.

Srinivas, an MLC from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, had Saturday lodged a police complaint against his wife, alleging that she had made an attempt on his life on Friday night.

Vani, who is also a YSRCP leader and zilla parishad member, along with her two daughters had staged a protest on Friday outside the house of Srinivas over his relationship with Madhuri and demanded that Srinivas do justice to her by returning to their family.

The legislator alleged that Vani's followers armed with rods and knives entered his house to kill him.

Srinivas admitted that he had been living with Madhuri at Tekkali as he had serious differences with his wife for a long time.

The MLC alleged that Vani had ill-treated him and his family members, including his mother.

He also claimed that Vani had pressured him to get her the YSRCP ticket for the Tekkali constituency in the recent state assembly polls but the party leadership fielded him.

Srinivas suffered defeat in Tekkali at the hands of Telugu Desam Party's senior leader, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

The MLC also told the media that Vani was spreading canards against him and Madhuri and spoiling the minds of her daughters.

On the other hand, Vani had alleged that when she along with both the daughters went to Srinivas' house at Tekkali and wanted to talk to him, Madhuri drove them away while Srinivas tried to assault them for questioning their relationship.

Vani claimed that had complained about her husband's illegal relationship with Madhuri to YSRCP president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other senior leaders of the party several times but no one came to her rescue.

