The Bengaluru Police have arrested a staffer of a coffee shop here for allegedly hiding a mobile phone in the dustbin of the women's restroom to record videos.

The incident was reported on Saturday from BEL Road in Bengaluru. The accused staffer had kept his mobile phone in the dustbin to record videos in the toilet.

Sharing details, one of the customers present at the coffee shop posted on social media that she was at the coffee shop in Bengaluru on Friday morning when a woman "found the phone in the e restroom, hidden in the dustbin, with the video record on for about two hours, facing the toilet seat".

"It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound, and was carefully hidden n in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed. It was quickly found that the phone belonged to one of the men working there. The police were called and ... action being taken," she said.

"This was horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafe or restaurant is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is absolutely disgusting," she wrote," the customer added.

Replying to the post, the coffee shop management said that the "safety and well-being of our customers is always our priority. The coffee shop has a stringent zero tolerance policy and the person under question at the BEL Road store has been immediately terminated, with necessary legal action being initiated".

Police after reaching the coffee shop verified the matter, arrested the accused employee and also seized his mobile phone.

According to police, the accused is a Bhadravathi resident who worked at the coffee shop for some time.

A case has been registered against the accused and police are investigating whether the accused had made similar videos before.

(With inputs from IANS)