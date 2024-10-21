Pawan Kalyan has several big projects lined up for release. One of the most anticipated films is OG, which is directed by Sujeeth. The movie has garnered a lot of attention due to Pawan Kalyan's involvement and the shooting of the film recently resumed. Pawan Kalyan is expected to rejoin the sets soon.

In recent days, rumours have circulated that Pawan Kalyan's son, Akira Nandan, would be making a cameo appearance in OG. However, the film's production team has dismissed these reports as false.

They clarified that Akira is currently not involved in any film projects as he is still very young and focused on learning the art of filmmaking. According to the latest update, Akira who stands at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches, is busy honing his skills behind the scenes rather than stepping in front of the camera.

Fans have been excited by the idea of seeing Akira alongside his father in a film. Given Akira's tall stature and strong screen presence, many believe he would make a striking appearance. However, for now, Akira is not slated to make his acting debut and fans will have to wait to see if he decides to follow in his father's footsteps in the future.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This Tollywood film is reportedly set against the historical backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire. The character played by Pawan Kalyan is believed to be inspired by the 14th-century emperor Harihara from the Sangama dynasty. Additionally, Pawan will also be seen in another major project Ustaad Bhagat Singh further adding to the excitement surrounding his film lineup.