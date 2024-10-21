All eyes are on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding which is reportedly a few months away. The truly, madly, deeply in love couple announced their engagement in August this year. The actor-couple shared the news with a joint post.

Ever since Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya announced their engagement, Sobhita Dhulipala has been facing ire from Samantha's fans. Sobhita's Instagram comments section is filled it hate and negative comments.

Naga Chaitanya posts PDA selfie with fiancé Sobhita Dhulipala; disables comments to avoid hate comments

Ever since Naga got engaged to Sobhita, he hasn't shared a candid picture of their loved-up moments. Recently, Naga shared a post with his finance Sobhita wherein the couple were seen twinning in stylish black outfits. Naga looked dapper in a black leather jacket over a grey T-shirt, while Sobhita sported a sleeveless black top paired with oversized baggy jeans. Both looked stylish in black sunglasses as they posed for a mirror selfie inside an elevator. Keeping the caption simple, Naga referenced the Oscar-winning film starring Michelle Yeoh: "Everything everywhere all at once."

However, Naga Chaitanya has disabled his comments on the post featuring him and Sobhita to avoid getting hate comments on their profile.

Naga launched his wedding couture

Naga launched a wedding collection for a clothing brand and shared his thoughts on marriage during an event. He expressed, "Marriage is about the people who matter to me. It doesn't need to be extravagant but should honour traditions and culture. That's how I envision my wedding."

Last month, Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about her engagement to Naga Chaitanya in a conversation with Galatta. She said, "I don't think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams, planning...no. I think I was there. It was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate and warm. It was everything I thought it would be. When beautiful things happen, I don't feel the need for embellishments. That moment itself fills me. So I didn't feel like it was simple or it was not; it was what it was meant to be, and it was perfect."

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. ?… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Naga and Samantha

Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. A few months ago in August this year, Naga Chaitanya's dad, actor Nagarjuna took to X to make the engagement announcement, sharing glimpses of the couple from the private ceremony, which took place at their residence in Hyderabad. The photos featured the newly engaged couple dressed in traditional attires. While Naga was seen in an off-white kurta-pyjama, Sobhita looked elegant in a soft pink saree.