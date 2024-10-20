'It's a girl': Yuvika Chaudhary- Prince Narula beam with joy as they welcome first child ahead of Karwa Chauth

Congratulations are in order for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary as the couple have embraced parenthood for the first time. The actors have reportedly become parents to a baby girl

On October 20, it was reported that the Roadies judge and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed a baby girl on October 19, a day before Karwa Chauth.

As reported in the Times of India, a source told the publication that "Yuvika delivered a baby girl last evening."

However, Prince and Yuvika have yet to make an official statement, Prince's father, Joginder Narula, confirmed the joyful news, saying, "We are very blessed and happy."

On June 25, Prince Narula took to his Instagram account to share a long post announcing that his wife Yuvika Chaudhary is pregnant with their first child.

Yuvika welcomed her first child; she also said that she had undergone IVF at the age of 41.

Yuvika on IVF

In a past interview, Yuvika expressed her eagerness for this new chapter, stating, "We both are ready to take this new responsibility and are excited to experience this beautiful phase of life." She also opened up about their decision to choose IVF, explaining, "I wanted Prince's career to establish well, and we pushed the family planning. But then I realised that with time, your body and age don't support a lot of things. When we started figuring it out, I discussed with Prince that I wanted to opt for IVF, and I didn't want to disturb Prince's career. So, we decided to safeguard our parenthood journey through IVF."

Reflecting on the pregnancy journey, Yuvika, who conceived via IVF, wrote, "Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful. Grateful, grateful, grateful every second, every minute. Thank you for each and every blessing us. Thanks for your blessings. Counting down the days until we meet our precious bundle," sharing her joy along with some sweet snapshots.