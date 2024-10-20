One of the most auspicious occasions celebrated all across India is Karwa Chauth, especially by married women, who observe a day-long fast for their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated today, October 20. The festival involves married women dressing in new clothes, applying mehendi, and praying together to wish for their spouse's health and longevity.

Over the years, many Bollywood celebrities have celebrated Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor's house. Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Kapoor, and others deck up in beautiful festive red outfits to ring in the festivities.

Inside Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebration: mehendi and special sargi

Ahead of Karwa Chauth Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Shilpa Shetty dropped pictures from their pre-karwa Chauth's celebrations. Sonam, Shilpa and Parineeti took to Instagram stories and shared pictures of the mehndi that they applied for their spouses.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared that she doesn't keep fast, but follows all the other rituals.

The first picture, re-shared by Sonam, showed several hands with mehendi applied on them. The caption read, "Karvachauth eve...mehendi done...thank you @kapoor.sunita (red heart emojis). @sonamkapoor, your patience, omg (tongue out emoji). Missed you @maheepkapoor."

The next photo showed Sonam's palms with her special mehendi design. She has also written her son's and husband's names on mehendi.

On one wrist, it was written Anand Ahuja, and on the other hand, it was written Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam smiled as she posed for the camera. She gave a glimpse of the mehendi designs at the back of her hands. The actor was seen sitting wearing a white outfit and glasses. She wrote, "I don't fast FYI but I like the mehendi dressing up and food... (winking face with tongue emoji)."

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating Karwa Chauth in Delhi with her in-laws. She shared glimpses of her mansion which looks bright and vibrant and decorated with lights. Parineeti Chopra's husband AAP leader Raghav Chadha welcomed her. She also shared a sneak peek of her hands with heena applied on both her hands.

Shilpa Shetty also shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth preparations and celebrations

Her mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, revealed that these lotus designs are Shilpa's favourite choice for the occasion. The actress also shared pictures of the sargi—a special pre-dawn meal—she received from her mother-in-law. The sargi thali, filled with delicious treats and thoughtful gifts, was beautifully presented and added to the festive mood.

On Saturday night, Raveena Tandon was all decked up in a green suit, she looked divine as she had applied sindoor and showed her mehendi to paps.