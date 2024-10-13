The Telugu film industry, known as Tollywood, has cemented its place as a leading force in Indian cinema. Over the years, the popularity of Telugu movies has soared with actors gaining nationwide fame and even international recognition. These actors are not just stars; they are powerhouses who charge hefty sums per film reflecting their market demand and contribution to the industry's growth.

In this article, we will explore the highest-paid Telugu actors in 2024 including megastars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu and how much they earn for their blockbuster films.

1. Prabhas – ₹100 Crore to ₹200 Crore

Prabhas, often referred to as the first Pan-Indian superstar, stands at the top of the list. Known for his performance in massive hits like Baahubali and Saaho, he has become a household name across India. His upcoming films like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD have created immense buzz and his fee reflects his standing in the industry. As per reports, Prabhas charges between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid actors not only in Telugu cinema but across India.

2. Allu Arjun – ₹100 Crore to ₹125 Crore

Allu Arjun popularly known as the "Stylish Star," gained massive popularity with his role as Pushpa in Pushpa: The Rise. In addition to his acting prowess, Allu Arjun is recognized as one of the best dancers in Indian cinema. His charismatic performances have made him a fan favourite. For his movies, he reportedly charges between ₹100 crore and ₹125 crore placing him firmly among the top earners in Tollywood.

3. Jr NTR – ₹100 Crore

Jr NTR is another prominent actor in Telugu cinema who commands a hefty fee. He is the grandson of the legendary actor and politician N.T. Rama Rao and has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His standout performances in movies like RRR and Simhadri have made him one of the most successful actors in the industry. Jr NTR charges approximately ₹100 crore per film.

4. Ram Charan – ₹90 Crore to ₹100 Crore

Ram Charan, son of the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, has carved out a successful career for himself in Tollywood. Known for his roles in films like Magadheera and Rangasthalam, Ram Charan is a dynamic actor who has proven his versatility. For his work, he charges between ₹90 crore and ₹100 crore per film. His recent success with RRR alongside Jr NTR further solidified his standing as one of the industry's top stars.

5. Mahesh Babu – ₹80 Crore to ₹100 Crore

Mahesh Babu, fondly referred to as the "Prince of Tollywood," is a veteran in the Telugu film industry. Having made his debut as a child artist Mahesh has grown into one of the most respected and successful actors in Telugu cinema. Known for his roles in films like Okkadu and Maharshi, he charges between ₹80 crore and ₹100 crore per movie.

6. Pawan Kalyan – ₹60 Crore to ₹100 Crore

Pawan Kalyan, who has a massive fan following, is not just an actor but also a politician. Known for his action-packed roles in films like Gabbar Singh and Attarintiki Daredi, Pawan Kalyan's versatility has helped him build a strong career in Tollywood. He charges between ₹60 crore and ₹100 crore per film.

7. Chiranjeevi – ₹40 Crore to ₹70 Crore

Chiranjeevi, a legendary figure in the Telugu film industry, continues to be a force in the cinematic world. Despite being in the industry for decades, he still commands a high fee for his roles. Known for iconic films like Indra and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Chiranjeevi reportedly charges ₹40 crore to ₹70 crore per movie.

8. Vijay Deverakonda – ₹27 Crore to ₹45 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as one of the most popular actors in recent years thanks to his breakthrough role in Arjun Reddy. Although relatively new compared to others on this list, Vijay's popularity has skyrocketed. He charges between ₹27 crore and ₹45 crore per film, a testament to his growing stardom.

9. Nandamuri Balakrishna – ₹30 Crore

Rounding off the list is Nandamuri Balakrishna, a veteran actor and politician. Known for his performances in films like Akhanda and Legend, Balakrishna charges around ₹30 crore per movie. His contributions to Telugu cinema have made him one of the most iconic figures in the industry.

10. Akkineni Nagarjuna - ₹20 Crore

Nagarjuna in addition to his films is also popular as the host of his Bigg Boss show. According to reports he charged ₹10 crore for his film Naa Saami Ranga and is rumored to earn ₹20 crore for his next film Coolie.