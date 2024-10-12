Alia Bhatt shares an incredible bond with her RRR co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia revealed that while the trio didn't have much time to bond together during the shoot of the film, it was during the promotions that they got to know each other better. Alia added that as the promotions progressed so did their friendship and bond.

Such is their bond that Ram Charan adopted an elephant in the name of Raha once she was born. Alia added that a month after Raha was born, someone came running to tell her that Ram Charan has sent an elephant. The Jigra actress revealed that she thought a giant elephant would walk into her building.

Ram Charan's thoughful gesture

"This is a very funny story. A month after Raha was born, I had stepped down to walk for a bit. Suddenly, I had someone coming and telling me, 'Ma'am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant.' I was stunned. I was like, 'Anything can happen: I might have a giant elephant walking in my building right now," she said in an interview with Suresh Productions.

Alia further added that it wasn't an actual elephant but a wooden elephant which Raha now adores and plays with. But, Ram Charan did adopt an elephant in the wild in Raha's name, which Alia called a sweet gesture.

"It wasn't a real elephant. It was a wooden elephant he sent after he adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha's name. It was such a sweet gesture by him. We call that elephant: Ele, and have kept it near our dining table on the fifth floor. Raha often hops on to it and plays." On the work front, Alia's Jigra has opened to mixed reviews. The film has managed to make a business of Rs 4.55 cr on its opening day.