Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has taken a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Ever since the results of recent assembly elections were announced, the people of Maharashtra have been witnessing newer episodes of drama unfold each passing day. The news of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the CM in the wee hours of Saturday came as a surprise. The BJP had earlier declared that they will not form the government after rift with Shiv Sena.

A lot was spoken and debated about NCP leader Ajith Pawar betraying his party chief Sharad Pawar in a bid to join hands with the BJP to form the government as well. Many wondered whether he would really be able to bring enough number of MLAs with him to form the government. While the experts were busy calculating the number of his MLAs, the NCP, Shiva Sena and Congress put up a big show by gathering all of their 162 MLAs at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Monday.

In a surprising development, Ajith Pawar tendered his resignation as the Deputy CM on Tuesday. Hours after this, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone with his resignation. Later, he tweeted his photo with the Governor and wrote, "Submitted my resignation as Maharashtra CM to Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. Hon Governor asked me to function as caretaker CM till alternative arrangements."

This morning, HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to take a jibe at Devendra Fadnavis. The former Karnataka CM tweeted in Kannada: "I am sad to learn that Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM. In fact, I should be happy with his abdication. Because he is the one who did all sorts of things to dismantle my government? He is the one who hosted disqualified MLAs. Now I feel bad to see how the time answered to him."

It is known that 15 Karnataka MLAs, who were disqualified after their dissent, were sheltered in a five-star hotel in Mumbai for several days. This resulted in the fall of JDS-Congress government with HD Kumaraswamy tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister. The son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda reminded the same in his next tweet.

HD Kumaraswamy added in Kannada, "You reap what you sow. Fadnavis is reaping the rewards for his actions. (BSY will also reap it) is stuck in the wheelbarrow. The power-hungry BJP is paying its price for its actions. Hope the BJP will stop its greed for power, the overthrow of the governments and holding elections hereafter."