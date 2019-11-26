Amid rumours, sources in the Maharashtra government and NCP leaders have confirmed that Ajit Pawar has resigned as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar says that his father has not yet stepped down.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address the media at 3.30 pm today and he's also likely to step down.

Maharashtra floor test

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 26, announced that the Maharashtra floor test will be conducted tomorrow (November 27) to prove Devendra Fadnavis' majority in the House. The proceedings will be telecast live and conclude before 5 pm. The senior-most MLA in the house will be appointed as the Protem Speaker for the proceedings.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has hailed the top court order while the BJP has summoned its MLAs at Wankhede Stadium tonight.

SC verdict takeaway

Maha Floor test will be conducted on November 27. Senior-most MLA of the house will be appointed as the Protem Speaker. No secret ballot Floor test will be telecast live Proceedings to be concluded before 5 pm

Clean chit for Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam cases

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis, the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) gave a clean chit to Ajit Pawar. Multiple news reports, which surfaced on November 25 said so but Maharashtra's ACB sources said that the information was being twisted to present a false scenario.

The ACB has closed the investigations into at least nine cases in which Ajit Pawar was allegedly involved, though it is not clear if he was directly named in those cases.