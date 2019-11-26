Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, November 26, resigned from his post ahead of the floor test in the Assembly. Fadnavis will meet Governor BS Koshyari shortly and submit his resignation.

This comes minutes after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stepped down from his post. Fadnavis has blamed Ajit Pawar while talking to the media. "He (Ajit Pawar) told me that he has resigned due to personal reasons," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis briefs media

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "In elections, clear majority was given to Mahayuti and BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested with Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for BJP because BJP won 70 per cent seats out of all seats we contested."

"We formed the govt because a group of NCP came to us, but now we don't want to do horse-trading, so I am going to resign. I am sure now the ShivSena-NCP-Congress will run the govt but I fear that this govt is going to bow down under its own pressure," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also extended best wishes to whoever forms the next government.

Fadnavis said: "BJP had a better mandate than Shiv Sena. People gave us a clear mandate with 105 seats. Shiv Sena thought they could bargain because of the mandate and started doing it publicly. After seeing the numbers they started bargaining. We formed govt keeping mandate in mind. We spoke to Shiv Sena for many days but instead of talking to us they started talking to Congress, NCP."

Fadnavis also claimed that Shiv Sena was threatening the BJP.

What happened on eve of trust vote