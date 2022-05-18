Sherlyn Chopra has never stayed away from going bold or sexy. But, it was her full nude photos on the cover of Playboy magazine that made the world take notice. Sherlyn had revealed that she herself wrote to Hugh Hefner, the chief of Playboy, saying that she wanted to be on the cover.

How she was brought onboard

Sherlyn revealed that she wanted to do something risqué in 2012 and that's when the thought of being a Playboy cover girl crossed her mind. "And so I wrote to Mr Hefner expressing a sincere desire of wanting to do a cover shoot for Playboy, to which he responded immediately in the affirmative," she told HT in an old interview.

How she was treated at the Playboy mansion

"I had a great time at the Playboy Mansion which by the way is awe-striking [sic], especially if you are an animal lover. No pun intended. I find the state where one is clothed not by tangible elements but by intangible ones such as grace, love and consciousness, highly liberating. In retrospect, I feel, having gone full monty for an iconic adult magazine was more kickass than dumbass!," she further said.

Chopra also revealed that she was treated with utmost respect by his staff who were always at her disposal. Sherlyn was seen in small roles in films like Time Pass, Dosti: Friends Forever, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride and a few others.