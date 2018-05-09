Lenovo hasn't been quite as aggressive with its smartphone launches of late, having only launched the Lenovo S5, K5, and K5 Lite mid-rangers recently. But that doesn't mean the progressive smartphone maker from China has taken a back seat. The company wants to ensure it is still in the game and make its presence felt in the grandest of ways – by launching a radically designed flagship smartphone that will directly compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Apple iPhone X.

Lenovo's Vice President Chang Cheng has shared a new teaser on his Weibo account giving us a glimpse of what the company has in store for us with its next flagship, which is expected to be launched on June 14. Cheng has posted a teaser image along with a question poll asking fans to guess the screen-to-body ratio of the phone, with the highest option being 95 percent and more.

The image shows only a portion of the phone, revealing a radical bezel-less design with almost zero bezels on the top and left side of the phone. With 18:9 displays soon becoming common-place and with brands moving towards even higher aspect ratio's and 'notch' displays, it only seems natural for Lenovo to take a dip into the truly bezel-less design that seems to be becoming the standard for premium-segment flagship smartphones.

But unlike the recent flagships from like the LG G7 ThinQ and OnePlus 6, which have embraced the notch – a trend popularised by the iPhone X - Lenovo seems to have taken Samsung's and Xiaomi's path. The Lenovo flagship in the teaser image has no visible notch on the top.

The absence of the notch - which usually houses the camera and other sensors - means that Lenovo has either placed the front-facing selfie camera at the base, similar to the setup on Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S or it could even use a flip-up camera like the one that was seen on the Vivo Apex concept smartphone, showcased at MWC 2018.

Since the image does not reveal the bottom bezel, we cannot ascertain whether it will house the camera at the bottom bezel or if the phone is actually truly-bezel-less like the Vivo Apex. However, it's worth mentioning that most phones which do not have a notch have a comparatively thicker bottom chin.

Meanwhile, Cheng's poll asking fans to guess the screen-to-body ratio (with the highest option being 95 percent and more) suggests that the phone will have very narrow bezel at the bottom as well.

It will be interesting to see what the screen-to-body ratio of the upcoming smartphone could be, considering that most premium smartphones these days come with a screen-to-body ratio that lingers around the 85 - 90 percent mark.

The post also reveals details about the launch of the device, which is scheduled for June 14. Apart from this, nothing else is known about the phone. But, one thing is for sure. The teaser image raises our expectations from Lenovo, especially given that it has been a long time since we saw a worthy flagship coming from the manufacturer.