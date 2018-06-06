Kendall Jenner is apparently not seeing Basketball star Ben Simmons anymore because TMZ recently reported that the 22-year-old supermodel was spotted making out with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid.

In a grainy photo published by TMZ [check the photo below], the world's top paid model was photographed sitting on his lap during the intimate makeout session at Socialista New York, which lasted for two hours and ended around 4 am in the morning, as per the publication. Later she was seen leaving alone.

The Jenner sister and the 18-year-old model are known to each other for years as she is very close to the Hadid sisters as well.

This came after the duo was seen at the same table for the Council of Fashion Designers of America gala (CFDA) on the same night earlier. In 2016, Jenner took to Instagram to post a very flirty photo as she was leaning in to plant a kiss on Anwar's cheek. She captioned the photo, "dibs."

The recent photo with Anwar emerged after the model was recently linked up with the NBA player Ben Simmons. The Australia born player was spotted with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star multiple times in New York City and Los Angeles.

The sightings sparked dating rumors between the duo while Simmons was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend Tinashe. A source told E! News that the supermodel and Simmons are just "hanging out" and "keeping things casual".

Speaking of Simmons and Jenner, an onlooker told Page Six, "Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free. They were smiling the night away with their friends."

Previously Anwar reportedly dated Instagram star Nicole Peltz while Jenner was rumored to have dated the former LA Clippers player Blake Griffin and rapper A$AP Rocky earlier.