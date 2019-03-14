People from the film industry are not insured against controversies. Sooner or later, they do get embroiled in some kind of controversy soup or the other. And actor Arbaaz Khan is no different. Apart from his infamous divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan also made headlines when his name popped up in the IPL betting scam.

Arbaaz Khan had admitted to betting in the IPL matches and had also revealed that he had lost somewhere Rs 300 crore in the process. Khan's chat show – Pinch – which questions the celebrities on how they deal with online trolls and trolling, recently had Kareena Kapoor on the show. After talking about her own tryst against trolls, Kareena read out a tweet by a troll which called out Arbaaz Khan for going bankrupt.

The tweet read, "According to sources, Thane police has stopped all investigations on Arbaaz Khan after seeing his bank statements. In fact, constable Patil gave his Rs 100 with a beedi and said, 'Yeh le, minimum balance toh maintain kiya kar. Fine lag jayega."

Now, everyone thought that Arbaaz would lose his cool on this, instead, Arbaaz accepted the accusation laughing and said, "Sach baat hai yeh. Mere account mein kuch paisa nahi hai." To which, Kareena said, "Aise ho nahi sakta! Aapne do superhit film banayi hai!"

Arbaaz Khan and Salman are all set to bring forth the third Dabangg film under the franchise where Sonakshi Sinha would be seen playing Salman Khan's wife once again. There were reports of Kareena Kapoor having replaced Malaika Arora for an item number but no official confirmation on this ever came out. In personal life, Arbaaz seems all settled and happy with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani while Malaika Arora might soon tie the knot with Arjun Kapoor.