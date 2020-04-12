Harvey Weinstein is in prison for sexual assault but that doesn't mean that thaw slate of his actions has been wiped clean.

The disgraced Hollywood producer has been charged with another count of sexual assault.

Reportedly, L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office would be charging Weinstein with an additional count of sexual assault related to an incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

Weinstein was already facing one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint in L.A. County.

"We are continuing to build and strengthen our case," Lacey said in a statement. She went on to say that as they gather corroborating evidence, they have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If they find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as they seemed to do with this count, they would investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.

Harvey Weinstein was already found guilty and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The New York jury heard the case and found him guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

However, it looks like Harvey Weinstein's legal troubles are far from over, L.A. prosecutors are trying to extradite him to California. And if successful, he faces up to 29 years in state prison with the new count.

That's not all, Weinstein also tested positive for the coronavirus. And as such has been placed in solitary confinement. Harvey Weinstein sure seems to be getting his just desserts.