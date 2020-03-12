Harvey Weinstein, 67, a former movie mogul, will spend 23 years in jail after he was declared a sex offender for his conviction of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women. Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann pressed charges on Weinstein and spoke at the sentencing in a New York courtroom.

His trial judge Judge James Burke pronounced the sentence after Weinstein's victims sarcastically criticized him for what he did to them and demanded the harshest punishment possible. Before the judgment, Weinstein addressed the court to express repentance to all the women who testified against him.

While addressing his victims, Weinstein said, "I feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deep in my heart." He added that he was making attempts at becoming a better person.

He arrived at his sentencing handcuffed and sitting on a wheelchair. The former producer was given five and 29 years for last month's convictions on a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

Haley, five other women testified against Weinstein

Haley and the five other women who testified against Weinstein at his trial, Mann, actress Annabella Sciorra and three "prior bad acts" witnesses, arrived in court with prosecutors and actress Rosie Perez testified in support of Sciorra's claims.

Weinstein was not found guilty of two serious charges of predatory sexual assault and if he was found guilty for this, it could have meant a life sentence for him. He still, faces five to 25 years in prison for the criminal sexual act charge, and up to four years in prison for the rape charge.

Haley said that Weinstein had violated her trust and her body too. She said that she has every right to reject sexual advances. She was the first of his victims to speak.

According to a report, she added, "When he attacked me that evening, it scarred me emotionally and physically. It diminished my confidence and faith in people and my confidence and faith in myself." She said that at least this sentence will make Weinstein know that he is not above the law.