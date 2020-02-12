Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his sexual assault and rape case as the defense team of the film producer decided to rest their case, as per a report.

Attorney Damon Cheronis informed the court about his client Weinstein's decision of not testifying in the case, Variety reported.

"The state hasn't met their burden and he's not going to testify," Cheronis said as quoted by Variety.

"Weinstein may be able to avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be afforded that right in his civil trials," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, who represents several of the alleged victims, said in a statement, according to eonline.com.

"I relish the day when I get to cross-examine him and ask him to answer for the wrongs he has committed against so many women, added Wigdor.

Weinstein has been charged with five counts, two of rape, one of forcible sex and two of predatory sexual assault.

In 2018, he pleads not guilty and has continuously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported that more than a dozen women accused Weinstein of sexually harassing, assaulting, or raping them. Many other women in the film industry subsequently reported similar experiences with Weinstein who denied "any non-consensual sex".

As a result of these accusations, Weinstein was fired from his production company, suspended from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which gives Oscar awards.

He also resigned from the Directors Guild of America and was denounced by leading figures in politics whom he had supported.

The Los Angeles Police Department opened a criminal investigation for alleged rape,] and New York and London police began investigating other sexual assault allegations.

On May 25, 2018, Weinstein was charged by New York police with "rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women". On that day, he was arrested after surrendering to police.

Weinstein was later released after $1 million bail was posted on his behalf.