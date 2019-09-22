Ad Astra movie star Brad Pitt recently opened up about the time when he defended his former partner Gwyneth Paltrow when he found out about Harvey Weinstein.

Hollywood's famous producer, Harvey Weinstein, was accused by numerous women in 2017 of sexual assault and misconduct. Though Weinstein has denied all the wrongdoings, the acclaimed movie actress opened up about the time when Brad Pitt confronted the producer.

In one of her previous interviews, Gwyneth Paltrow stated that Brad Pitt approached Harvey Weinstein outside the premiere of a play in 1995, and told him, "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you."

There have been several partners who remained quiet and never said anything about their partners. But Brad Pitt proved that he is a gentleman and he understands how to protect his woman. The actor never took credit for all this chivalry but recently he opened up about the said incident.

In a recent interview with CNN, the 55-year-old Brad Pitt talked about the time when he stood up against Harvey Weinstein. Brad, who was recently in the news for his ongoing divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie, stated that he wanted to make sure that Gwyneth would feel safe as she was up to do two more feature lengths.

"I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that's how we confronted with things," Brad said. "I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women's dynamics is being recalibrated. Recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that's an important story to tell."

Following all the accusations and the #MeToo movement that shook not only the Hollywood film industry but also the Indian film industry, Weinstein was fired from his own production company, The Weinstein Company. Back in August, the movie mogul pleaded not guilty to a new indictment that included new charges of predatory sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is gaining all the love from his fans and critics by his fantastic performance in the recently released Ad Astra movie.