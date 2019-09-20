Brad Pitt is over the Neptune with his recently released Ad Astra. The awaited science fiction movie is getting praised by several critics and many are even calling it a much-needed space exploration film.

Directed by James Gray, who previously made The Lost City of Z, Ad Astra follows the story of an astronaut, who goes into space to look for his missing father. The father was once considered lost but has now resurfaced with the latest experiment that threatens the entire solar system.

As per the trailers, the movie depicts the most realistic approach towards space travel. In addition to this, the movie is being admired by the visual effects and performance of every character.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie sits on an approval rating of 82 percent. The website's critical consensus reads, "Ad Astra takes a visually thrilling journey through the vast reaches of space while charting an ambitious course for the heart of the bond between parent and child."

Check out what acclaimed critics are saying about the movie:

Ad Astra takes a visually thrilling journey through the vast reaches of space while charting an ambitious course for the heart of the bond between parent and child. #AdAstra is now #CertifiedFresh at 80% on the #Tomatometer, with 97 reviews: https://t.co/v211tmOdS1 pic.twitter.com/o0Nz8y3OFl — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 18, 2019

I'll save my full review for tomorrow but I loved #AdAstra - elegant and emotional sci-fi, a stirring performance from Brad Pitt with stunning production design, score, and visual effects. — Thor Diakow (@thordiakow) September 19, 2019

In addition to this, several have called Ad Astra one of the finest space-opera movies of all time. Many have applauded Brad Pitt's performance as Major Roy McBride and stated that he has embodied the character in such a way that his performance seems nothing but his best till this date.

Several have even praised James Gray's vision of turning this idea into a feature-length movie. According to Variety, "Gray proves beyond measure that he's got the chops to make a movie like this. He also has a vision, of sorts — one that's expressed, nearly inadvertently, in the metaphor of that space antenna."

Other than Brad Pitt, James Gray's Ad Astra movie features an ensemble cast of Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, and John Finn. The movie is made against a budget of $80-100 million and is projected to gross $15 million in its opening weekend in North America.

Ad Astra movie is scheduled to release worldwide on September 20, 2019.