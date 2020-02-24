Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, and acquitted on three further charges.

The jury of seven men and five women at the New York supreme court took five days to reach their verdict. They found the defendant guilty of a criminal sex act in the first degree for forcing oral sex on the former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006.

Reportedly, the count carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of up to 25 years.

Harvey Weinstein had fallen from grace after being accused by multiple women of rape. He was also one of the first cases that jumpstarted the #metoo movement.