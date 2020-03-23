Former film producer, Harvey Weinstein who has been sentenced for 23 years on charges of sexual assault, tested positive for coronavirus in prison, according to a report.

As per a report by Guardian, Michael Powers, the president of the state's Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said the 68-year-old American was placed in solitary confinement at the Wende correctional facility in New York state.

The report added that Powers came to know Weinstein's test had returned positive on Sunday and was concerned about the corrections officers, who said they had no proper protective equipment, he added.

Sentenced to 23 years

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being branded a sex criminal for convicting two women of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault. Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann filed Weinstein allegations and had appeared in a New York courthouse at the trial.

Haley said that Weinstein had violated her trust and her body. She said she had every right to reject sexual advances and was the first one of his victims to speak.

Weinstein was not found guilty of two serious charges of predatory sexual assault, and if he was found guilty, he could have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

#Metoo movement

In October 2017, Weinstein was fired from his company following accusations of sexual harassment and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. By 31 October, more than 80 women had made allegations against Weinstein.

The allegations ignited the #MeToo social media movement and several related claims of sexual misconduct against (and dismissals of) prominent men around the world.