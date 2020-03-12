"Jen (Jennifer) Aniston should be killed", this was the response by producer Harvey Weinstein to an email sent from a reporter, according to a report.

The shocking response was made by the producer in an email on October 31, 2017, in response to a reporter seeking comment about an untrue allegation that Weinstein had groped Jennifer Aniston.

As per Variety, it reviewed the email at the New York City criminal courthouse, where roughly 1,000 pages of documents were unsealed, ahead of Weinstein's sentencing.

Directed to Weinstein's former rep, Sallie Hofmeister, from a National Enquirer reporter, the email read, "The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein."

Hofmeister is a crisis management expert who was hired by the movie producer shortly after reports surfaced in October of 2017 in the New York Times and New Yorker which alleged a handful of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein.

Aniston's representative, Stephen Huvane, has since responded to the outlet and said that the allegations aren't true.

"The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey," the 51-year-old actress' rep shared. Weinstein is awaiting a sentencing hearing scheduled on Wednesday.

The former movie producer will be sentenced to between five and 29 years for last month's convictions on a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. The charges were based on testimony in a New York courtroom by Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, who is expected to speak at the sentencing, as per CNN.

Weinstein was acquitted of two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which could have come with a life sentence. Still, he faces five to 25 years in prison for the criminal sex act charge and up to four years in prison for the rape charge.