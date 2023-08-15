After 33 years since separatist violence started in J-K, authorities on Tuesday did not impose any restrictions and invited the general public to attend the main I-Day function in Srinagar city without any special entry passes.

Officials said that the identity cards, which the general public carries, would be enough for them to enter the Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day parade in Srinagar.

It was also announced by the Railways that the train service between south and north Kashmir districts would operate as usual on Tuesday.

In contrast to the last many years, no suspension of mobile phones or internet services was announced anywhere in the Valley.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha will hoist the national flag and take the salute at the parade at the Bakshi Stadium. District development commissioners will hoist the Tricolour and take salute at parades in each district while civilians have been invited to attend those functions as well without any restrictions.

Aerial surveillance and drones have been deployed in addition to police and paramilitary forces to secure the venues of the Independence Day parades as large public participation is expected at these functions.

"Days of hartals and shutdowns are a thing of the past"

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the dividends of peace and development are becoming visible in the UT through the change in the mindset of the common citizen.

Addressing an impressive, largely attended function to mark the 77th Independence Day, Sinha said at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the main I-Day function in Kashmir, on Tuesday, "An era of peace and development has dawned on J&K.

"This is visible in the change of mindset of the common citizen who has been pro-actively contributing towards peace and development in the UT.

"The days of hartals and shutdowns are a thing of the past. Tourism has picked up in a big way and this is contributing to the local economy. Development is going on across J&K and people are getting their share of the progress in a transparent and equitable manner," the Lt. Governor said.

All the functions passed off peacefully across J&K as no report of any untoward incident came from anywhere.

For the first time, the general public had been invited to attend the main function at the Bakshi Stadium without any special entry passes.

There were no restrictions of any kind anywhere in the Valley on Tuesday.

The Lt. Governor unfurled the national flag and took salute at an impressive parade at Bakshi Stadium in which smartly turned out contingents of police, Border Security Forces (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Home Guards and school children took part.

A cultural programme highlighting the unity in diversity across J&K was also held at the stadium after the parade.

Senior officers of administration, police, Army and paramilitary forces attended the function in addition to a large number of civilians who turned out to be part of the main function.

Hoisting of the Tricolour and ceremonial parades were also held at each district headquarter of the UT where the concerned district development commissioners took salute after hoisting the Tricolour.

Flag hoisting functions also took place at all various schools and government offices across J&K in which children, teachers and government officials participated.