As the Tiranga rally received an overwhelming response from the people of Kashmir Valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a veiled attack on the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti for her earlier statement on the national Tricolour.

"The huge turnout at today's Tiranga rally is a clear message to those who used to give statements that no one will raise the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir", the Lieutenant Governor said during the rally.

In an obvious reference to the Peoples' Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti the Lieutenant Governor said those who claimed that there won't be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the Tiranga should have seen the enthusiasm among the people of Kashmir Valley, especially youth at the rally.

The Lieutenant Governor said that gone are the days when people used to exploit the sentiments of innocent masses. "Like other parts of the country, every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves the national flag", he said.

Mehbooba's earlier statements on national flags

PDP and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti twice gave controversial statements on the national flag. As a Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti had warned in 2017 that no one in the Valley will 'shoulder the Indian Flag' if Article 370 and Article 35-A were removed. She had further warned that there will be "no existence" of Jammu and Kashmir without Article 370 and 35-A.

Later in October 2020, Mehbooba Mufti said members of her party would not raise the Indian tricolour unless they are allowed to raise the flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tricolor is flying high in sky, streets are filled with enthusiasm: LG

Lieutenant Governor flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar and joined thousands of enthusiastic citizens in the walkathon from KICC to Botanical Garden.

The Lt Governor said the Tricolor represents the dreams of our freedom fighters, our martyrs. I bow to all the great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and fought till their last breath for the progress and prosperity of the nation, he added.

"Today the entire J&K is participating in the Tiranga Yatra. The Tricolor is flying high in the sky, streets are filled with enthusiasm. Participation of men, women, youths, and senior citizens across the UT is an inspiration for the country as well," the Lt Governor said.

"Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together, this is the resolve of Tiranga Yatra that binds every section of the society in one emotion. From Pulwama to Poonch, from Kulgam to Kathua, from Jammu to Srinagar, all houses in 20 districts are celebrating and hoisting Tricolour," the Lt Governor said.