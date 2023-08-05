Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that residents of the Union Territory are now living without fear and distress as security forces have successfully dismantled the terror eco-system.

Addressing a function at Srinagar on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Lieutenant Governor said the complete dismantling of terror sympathizers and secessionist networks has allowed the society to live with freedom, and live without fear.

"We have laid a new foundation for the growth and prosperity of J&K. We have ended decades of tyranny and terror ecosystem", he said, adding, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister, we have established a lasting peace, which has brought social justice, opportunity, and dignity to people".

"Development is possible only in the conditions of peace and stability. We have a clear policy of not sparing the guilty and not touching the innocent", the LG said, adding, "On the path of peace and progress, it is our collective responsibility to ensure all the citizens lead a life of prosperity and dignity".

Stone-pelting is now history in Kashmir.

Reiterating the commitment of the UT Administration to the service of the common man, the Lt Governor said the government is dedicated to the ideals of social justice and equality

"Today, the poorest of the poor feel that the Government belongs to them" he added.

"The biggest change is visible on the ground as people are living freely after so many decades. street protests, closure of schools, and colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting, and separatism have ended", he said.

"Today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront. Pakistan-backed propaganda has failed on the ground and everyone is enjoying the peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement," the Lt Governor said.

August 5, 2019 decision ended discriminatory system

While highlighting the achievements and developments in J&K during the four years, the Lieutenant Governor said that on 5th August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended the discriminatory system which harbored separatism and nepotism.

"He ushered sustained peace, dignity, security, equal access to resources for new aspirations, new resolutions for J&K's glorious future," the Lt Governor said.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led NDA government abrogated articles 370 and 35-A and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs)—Ladakh and J&K.

"Earlier, there was a time when people were seen rushing towards their homes soon after sunset. Today people spend time outside in markets and parks", he said.