A massive search operation has been launched to trace a soldier of the Indian Army who went missing since late Saturday evening. As per reports, a 25-year-old soldier, who had come back home on leave, was kidnapped from his vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Identified as Javed Ahmad Wani, an Indian Army personnel, was reportedly posted in the Leh area of Ladakh and has been missing since around 8 pm on Saturday.

A massive search and cordon operation has been launched by the Indian Army and police to trace the missing soldier. Javed had driven his car to Chowalgam to purchase grocery items.

When he failed to return home, his family members started searching for him in nearby areas and surrounding villages. Unconfirmed reports said that during the search operation, a pair of his slippers and blood stains were found in his car in Paranhal village. The vehicle was unlocked.

Family members fear Wani is abducted

Although authorities have yet not issued any statement about the whereabouts of the missing soldiers, family members of Javed Ahmad Wani feared that he has been abducted by terrorists.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the family members are seen appealing for the release of Javed Ahmad Wani.

The fear-stricken family members said that Wani has no enmity with anyone and was on leave for one month. They appealed to those who might have abducted the soldier to release him alive since he was the only breadwinner of the family.

"I appeal to all the brothers to let him go alive," family members said.