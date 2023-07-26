Timely action of security forces foiled another attempt of the hybrid terrorists to execute selective killings in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two dreaded terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) searching for some soft targets, was arrested by the joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

According to the police two terrorists affiliated with LeT the outfit were arrested from the Kreeri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The police said that on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in the village Chak Tapper Kreeri, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Bus Stop.

The police spokesman further stated that two suspect persons who were coming from Chak Tapper towards Main Road Kreeri tried to flee while noticing a joint naka party but were apprehended tactfully by alert security personnel.

During their search two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, one identity card, and one Xeroxed copy of an Aadhar card were recovered from their possession.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Dayem Majeed Khan son of Abdul Majeed Khan resident of Check Panjigam Bandipora and Ubair Tariq son of Tariq Ahmad Khan resident of Watrina Phalwanpora Panjigam Bandipora.

Task of targeted killings assigned to arrested terrorist

During preliminary investigation both the terrorists confessed that they are affiliated with the proscribed terror organization of LeT and had collected the arms and ammunition for target killing in district Baramulla.

Reports said that they were supplied with arms and ammunition by a self-styled commander of the LeT who is active in Kashmir.

A case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Kreeri and investigations were taken up.

Pakistani terrorist directs local terrorists to execute the selective killing

Today was the second selective killing attempt foiled by the forces in the Kreeri area. A Pakistani terrorist, who is active in this area, was involved in giving the task of selective killing to local terrorists.

On July 5, A terrorist of the LeT outfit was arrested from the village Nowpora Jageer in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The arrested terrorist was identified as Mohammad Seediq Lone, a resident of Nowpora Jageer, Kreeri.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, and three pistol rounds were recovered from his possession., he said.

During preliminary questioning, Lone revealed he was working as a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit LeT and was in touch with active terrorists Adil Dantoo of Sopore and foreign terrorist Usman Bhai of Pakistan.

Lone also said he has acquired arms and ammunition from these terrorists for carrying out targeted killings and to terrorize the public in the Baramulla district, the spokesperson said.