Within hours after killing two Pakistani intruders on the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati, security forces on Tuesday morning eliminated four terrorists in the Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Six terrorists have been eliminated during the last 24 hours in the border district of Poonch where security forces have launched "Operation Trinetra II" to track down terrorists involved in recent attacks in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Earlier on Monday morning two Pakistani infiltrators were killed by security forces in Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district.

"Operation Trinetra II. In a major cordon and search operation, acting on specific intelligence four terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil Surankote of Poonch district", White Knight Corps of the Army tweeted.

Along with the terrorists four AK 47, two pistols, and other war-like stores were also recovered. Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist-initiated incidents in Rajouri and Poonch area. Search operations are still in progress.

Earlier based on specific intelligence a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the general area Sindarah and Maidana near Surankote tehsil of Poonch by troops of the Indian Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Killed terrorists were planning to strike in Poonch district

Reports said that the terrorists killed in the Surankote encounter were planning to strike in the Poonch area as they were hiding in the upper reaches of this mountainous belt.

Reports said that some locals of Surankote informed security agencies about the presence of some terrorists in the Upper reaches.

Security forces are trying to establish the identities of the killed terrorists to ascertain whether they have infiltrated recently or were already camping in the upper reaches of Surankote.

Notably, terrorists involved in three major terror attacks this year including Dangri and Keri in Rajouri district and Mendhar in Poonch have also remained untraced so far. Seven civilians were killed by two back-to-back terror attacks at Dangri village of Rajouri district on January 1 and January 2. Five Army soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty at Bhatta Durrian in the Mendhar area of Poonch on April 20 and five para commandos sacrificed their lives at Keri in Rajouri on May 5.