Foiling another infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC), security forces on Monday eliminated two Pakistani terrorists who were trying to sneak into this side of the border in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Today was the second infiltration attempt foiled by the forces in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that in a joint operation by alert troops of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, a major infiltration bid was eliminated on the night of 16-17 July 2023 in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district.

"Movement of terrorists was observed near the Poonch River moving from across the Line of Control towards this side of the border", the defence spokesperson said.

Alert troops of the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police established an anti-infiltration posture in multiple tiers to prevent any terrorist from escaping.

In the early hours of the morning, contact was established which led to a heavy volume of fire being exchanged. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were hit. One of the terrorists fell on the spot while the other terrorist was observed falling in the Poonch River.

Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrator have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress.… pic.twitter.com/bFgUZZw5wS — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 17, 2023

War-like stores recovered from killed terrorists

In a deliberate and massive search operation body of one terrorist has been recovered from the site. Major war-like stores were recovered, including one AK 74 rifle with magazine, eleven rounds, and other stores for sustenance.

By their quick action, alert troops of the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police have eliminated a major infiltration bid, which was aimed to disturb the peace in Poonch District. The security forces continue to remain alert on the Line of Control and are fully prepared to thwart such attempts in the future too.

Second infiltration attempt foiled on LoC in the last week.

Today was the second infiltration attempt foiled by the security on the LoC in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Earlier on July 11, the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist was eliminated in the 48 hours long operation while three others managed to escape after the gun battle on the LoC.

According to defence spokesperson in a deliberate and massive search operation lasting over two days and two nights, in an area that is heavily mined, in inclement weather conditions, the body of one terrorist who was neutralized, has been recovered with the weapon and war-like stores.

During further search operations into the jungle blood trail, with drag marks on the ground was observed leading towards the line of control. Possibly, other injured, terrorists taking advantage of the forest foliage managed to move back across the Line of Control.