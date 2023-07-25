Within minutes after the statement of Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh regarding Pakistan's nefarious design to smuggle drugs into Jammu and Kashmir,

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a major narcotic smuggling bid along the International Border (IB) by killing a Pakistani smuggler.

Alert jawans shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the possession of the slain intruder, the spokesperson said.

"In the intervening night of July 24 and 25, the vigilant BSF troops neutralized a Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area," the spokesman said in Jammu.

During the initial search of the area, he said, four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing one kg, were found near the body of the deceased.

Earlier, officials said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the S M Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.

The identity of the deceased is awaited as the search of the area is still continuing, the officials said.

In the intervening night of 24/25 July, the #AlertBSF troops of @bsf_jammu neutralised a Pak smuggler and foiled Narco Smuggling bid through Ramgarh border area. During search two pkts (gross WT- 4.340 Kg) of narcotics recovered.#BSFagainstDrugs@BSF_India pic.twitter.com/0njVil3oWd — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) July 25, 2023

Pak trying to make youth of J&K drug addict

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the neighbouring country is following the Punjab model to lure J&K's younger generation towards drugs as terrorism is on its deathbed.

"When terrorism ended in Punjab, youth and people were lured towards drugs. While terrorism vanished in Punjab, drugs remained there to destroy the generations. The same model is being followed in J&K by Pakistan. Militancy is on its deathbed in J&K but efforts from across are on to hook youth towards drugs," DGP Singh said reporters, after inaugurating the J&K Police Martyrs' Football Tournament in Srinagar.

8000 kgs of narcotics were destroyed in year 2022

The DGP said that police while following the zero tolerance for narcotics, destroyed 8000 kgs of drugs and registered 2000 cases last year. "Some 3000 people were arrested and many of them under NDPS Act," he said.

"Due to conspiracies from across the border, J&K was badly affected but today they stand defeated and there is peace with terrorism taking the back seat. Terrorism incidents are taking place like the appearance of a ghost," he said, adding that even for the smallest incidents, terrorist organizations come forward to take credit.

The DGP said a peaceful environment is prevailing in J&K at present as stones lying on the roads are being used for the construction of buildings and streets. "Stones are no longer used to bruise or hurt anyone," he added.